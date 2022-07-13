Maharashtra: 1 killed, girl feared trapped as landslide hits Vasai

Collector of Palghar district Manikrao Gursal told mid-day that two people have been rescued and three others are feared trapped inside the debris

Fire brigade officials carry out rescue work. Pic/Hanif Patel

A family of four — two siblings and their parents — were trapped inside the debris in Vasai. The head of the family Amit Singh is ‘feared dead’, said collector Maanikrao Gursal.

Sources have confirmed that one 40-year-old Amit Singh, who was the head of the family, is no more. Singh's family had recently moved to the area to reside, said a local resident.

"One person is feared dead," said collector Maanikrao Gursal while talking to mid-day.

Pic/Hanif Patel

The commissioner of Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation Anilkumar Pawar told mid-day, “The landslide took place around 7 am on Wednesday. Four people including children, a female and one male lived in the house. They were trapped under the debris. Three of them including a nine-year-old child and his parents were immediately rescued and rushed to Evershine hospital for immediate medical attention.”

“I have learned that one person, who is head of the family, is no more. He is 40-year-old. One 16-year-old girl is still trapped in the debris. Our team of fire brigade, NDRF personnel as well as police officials are conducting a joint operation to rescue the teenage girl,” Pawar added.

#Breaking: Heavy rainfall triggered landslide in #Vasai. Two people have been rescued, three others are still feared trapped. Rescuers are struggling to clear the debris. @mid_day @patel_bhupen pic.twitter.com/LOkbzc9ki0 — Diwakar Sharma (@DiwakarSharmaa) July 13, 2022

The eye-witness told mid-day that several illegal constructions had to be razed for paving the way for backhoe machines to help the rescuers on the ground.

Pic/Hanif Patel

The top civic officials including commissioner Pawar and Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar police commissioner Sadanand Date reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

When asked if an FIR will be registered, Date said, “Presently rescue operation is on. Three persons have been rescued and moved to hospital from the spot. Focus is on rescue and relief, would take cognisance in due course.”