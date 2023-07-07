BREAKING: Neelam Gorhe joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Mumbai

Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Neelam Gorhe joined Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Friday
Neelam Gorhe, an aide of former CM Uddhav Thackeray, joined the Shinde-led Sena faction in the presence of CM Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
#WATCH | Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Neelam Gorhe joins Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/QWvFSylafR— ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2023
"In the Maharashtra Legislative Council Business Advisory meeting today, BJP leader Pravin Darekar proposed to take back the no-confidence motion against vice chairperson Neelam Gorhe. The proposal was seconded by BJP's Prasad Lad," tweeted ANI.