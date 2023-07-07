Breaking News
Mumbai rains: Brace for a wet weekend, says IMD; issues yellow alert
Mumbai: Dalit woman says kept as bonded labourer, raped by 11 and left for dead
Mumbai: Majority of city’s garbage complaints resolved, only 24 remain, says BMC
Mumbai: Rs 35 lakh siphoned off in 10 days
BMC plans diwali gift for city: One lane of Gokhale bridge
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > BREAKING Neelam Gorhe joins Shinde led Shiv Sena in Mumbai

BREAKING: Neelam Gorhe joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Mumbai

Updated on: 07 July,2023 03:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Neelam Gorhe joined Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Friday

BREAKING: Neelam Gorhe joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Mumbai

Neelam Gorhe joined Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Listen to this article
BREAKING: Neelam Gorhe joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Mumbai
x
00:00

Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Neelam Gorhe joined Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Friday.


Neelam Gorhe, an aide of former CM Uddhav Thackeray, joined the Shinde-led Sena faction in the presence of CM Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.



"In the Maharashtra Legislative Council Business Advisory meeting today, BJP leader Pravin Darekar proposed to take back the no-confidence motion against vice chairperson Neelam Gorhe. The proposal was seconded by BJP's Prasad Lad," tweeted ANI.

 

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
Eknath Shinde maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK