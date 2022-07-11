NCPCR seeks FIR against Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray for allegedly using children in 'Save Aarey' protest

Breaking News
Updated on: 11 July,2022 04:43 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent

An Action Taken Report along with copy of FIR and statement of children may be shared with the Commission within 3 days of receipt of the letter, NCPCR mentioned in the letter

Aaditya Thackeray. Pic/Satej Shinde


The apex child rights body, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) have sought an FIR against Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray for allegedly using children in his party's campaign to save Aarey forest. In a notice to Mumbai Police, NCPCR said that it received a complaint alleging that Aaditya Thackeray, President of Mumbai District Football Association used minors in Yuva Sena, the youth wing of Shiv Sena, and its 'Save Aarey' protests and political campaigns, the PTI reported.

It also shared a Twitter link showing children holding placards as part of the protest.




ln view of above, the Commission thereby requests you to investigate the matter urgently by lodging an FIR against the accused person(s), at once, NCPCR said.

"An Action Taken Report along with copy of FIR and statement of children may be shared with the Commission within 03 days of receipt of this letter. This issues with the approval of Chairperson, NCPCR," it added.

(with PTI inputs)

