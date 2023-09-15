BREAKING: Water pipeline leakage causes disruption in Mumbai's Ghatkopar areas

A water pipeline leakage was reported in the Ghatkopar (East) area on Friday night. As per BMC, the water pipeline leakage has affected a few areas in Ghatkopar, including Laxmi Nagar, Laxmi Baugh, Naydu Colony, 90 ft Road, and Pantnagar

A water pipeline leakage was reported in the Ghatkopar (East) area on Friday night. The civic official stated that the water pipeline leakage was reported by a junior engineer from the water control department.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the water pipeline leakage has affected a few areas in Ghatkopar, including Laxmi Nagar, Laxmi Baugh, Naydu Colony, 90 ft Road, and Pantnagar.

The incident happened on the Andheri–Ghatkopar Link Road, near Marathi Vidhyalaya, Ghatkopar (E).

"A 600 mm diameter water pipeline leakage was reported. Repairing work is in progress," said the BMC official.

Meanwhile, Mumbai presently has a collective water stock of around 97.06 per cent, as per the BMC data. On Friday morning, the BMC stated that the collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 14,04,790 million litre of water.

The Modak Sagar lake, which is one of the seven lakes that supply water to the city, started overflowing on July 27 at 10.52 pm, the BMC body said.

The Tulsi lake had started overflowing on July 20, following heavy rains in Mumbai and suburbs. Mumbai city draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

As per the data shared by the BMC, the water level in Tansa is at 98.85 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 98.89 per cent of water stock is available. In Middle Vaitarna 97.54 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 90.63 per cent, Bhatsa 98.13 per cent, Vihar 100 per cent and Tulsi 100 per cent of useful water level is available.