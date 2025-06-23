Following the incident, chaos ensued on the bridge as commuters halted or slowed down their vehicles to capture videos and photos of the scene on their mobile phones

Pic/Hanif Patel

A water tanker plunged into Bhayandar Creek after crashing through the barricades on Versova bridge on Monday. The incident took place around 11:45 am, said an officer attached to Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police.

Police and civic teams have launched rescue operations.

“The water tanker, which was travelling on the Mumbai-bound lane of an old Versova bridge, crashed through the barricade and plunged into the creek. We have informed the civic officials and local police station to immediately launch rescue operations,” said an officer attached to MBVV police told mid-day.

Following the incident, chaos ensued on the bridge as commuters halted or slowed down their vehicles to capture videos and photos of the scene on their mobile phones. Police personnel were seen busy regulating traffic and attempting to clear the stretch.

As of now, no immediate details have been recovered regarding the tanker, its driver, or any helper who may have been on board. Rescue operations are underway.