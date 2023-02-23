Mumbai: BEST deploys 297 buses on routes affected by withdrawal of CNG buses

“Once they complete examination of safety parameters and give necessary clearance and written commitment and assurance of safety norms compliance, these buses will be put to service,” he said

File photo

Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) has deployed 297 buses on the routes affected by the withdrawal of 400 CNG buses after one of the buses went up in blazes at Andheri on Wednesday.

A spokesperson of BEST said that a team of TATA motors engineering arrived from Lucknow and is re-examining all the buses for compliance of safety standards and safety norms.

“Once they complete examination of safety parameters and give necessary clearance and written commitment and assurance of safety norms compliance, these buses will be put to service,” he said.

The spokesperson said the exercise is likely to be completed in next 6-7 days. “Safety of commuters is paramount for BEST and no compromise can be made on this count,”

On Wednesday, the BEST undertaking decided to take 400 Tata CNG buses from the fleet off the roads till the operator and manufacturer came up with necessary corrective measures to ensure complete public safety. The decision was taken following a fire in a bus at Andheri east station.

“In view of recent incidents of fire in Tata CNG buses operated by Mateshwari Ltd, the BEST undertaking has decided to take all these 400 buses off road till the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and operator take necessary corrective measures to ensure that such incidents will not happen in the future. Though it may cause inconvenience to commuters, public safety being of utmost importance, the undertaking cannot compromise on it. There may be some changes in the schedules due to this and commuters are requested to keep this in mind while planning their journey for next few days,” a BEST spokesperson said on Wednesday.