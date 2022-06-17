Builder booked for flying drone in Mumbai ahead of PM Modi's visit

The builder had sought permission to fly the drone and the police had granted nod for it. However, he violated certain conditions while flying the drone, the official said.

Representative image

Police have registered an FIR against a prominent builder in south Mumbai for alleged violation of certain conditions while flying a drone in the city a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit earlier this week, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place in Pedder Road area on Monday, he said. "As PM Modi was scheduled to go to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in the city via Pedder Road the next day (Tuesday), the police had inspected the entire road for security reasons. However, a local resident on Monday informed the police that he had seen a drone flying in the area," the police official said.

"After being informed about it, officials of the Gamdevi police station launched a probe to find out who was involved in the activity. It was later found that a prominent builder in south Mumbai had used the drone for mapping a plot of land and for advertising purpose," he said. The builder had sought permission to fly the drone and the police had granted nod for it. However, he violated certain conditions while flying the drone, the official said.

