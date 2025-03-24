The incident occurred at 10.10 pm on Sunday, impacting the down line train movement. Senior Officers and staff are at site to ensure quick restoration and the restoration work is in full swing, the railways informed

The single line movement to clear down trains using the Up line started at 12.56 am.

Listen to this article Bullet train work: Gantry collapses on overhead wires, impacting WR's passenger trains services x 00:00

Several Western Railway train services have been disrupted have a gantry fell on the overhead wires at the Geratpur-Vatva section of the Ahmedabad division during the construction of the ongoing Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project. No injuries have been reported in the incident, railway authorities said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred at 10.10 pm on Sunday, impacting the down line train movement.

Senior Officers and staff are at site to ensure quick restoration and the restoration work is in full swing, the railways informed.

Several trains, including trains 12833 Ahmedabad-Howrah and 19483 Ahmedabad-Baurauni, have been rescheduled. Some have also been cancelled.

A gantry from bullet train construction fell on overhead wires in Ahmedabad, disrupting several Western Railway trains.

However, train movement in Uttar Pradesh remains unaffected, and no passengers or railway staff were injured.



Via: @rajtoday #Trains #Mumbai #Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/uVnHKpEM6W — Mid Day (@mid_day) March 24, 2025

The single line movement to clear down trains using the Up line started at 12.56 am.

Currently, there is no impact on Up train movement.

More details are awaited.