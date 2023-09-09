Breaking News
Mumbai: These are city’s dirtiest wards
Maharashtra: The empty posts that are making state lose fight vs malnutrition
Mumbai: 26-year-old held in massive cyber fraud; mastermind at large
Mumbai: DRI makes historic seizure of betel nuts worth Rs 32cr
Mumbai: Three held for security breach at Yellow Gate

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Bypolls results People have rejected dictatorial govt at Centre says NCPs Supriya Sule

Bypolls results: People have rejected 'dictatorial' govt at Centre, says NCP's Supriya Sule

Updated on: 09 September,2023 06:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

In results of bypolls declared on Friday, four parties that are part of the opposition bloc I-N-D-I-A won an equal number of seats

Bypolls results: People have rejected 'dictatorial' govt at Centre, says NCP's Supriya Sule

Supriya Sule. File Pic

Listen to this article
Bypolls results: People have rejected 'dictatorial' govt at Centre, says NCP's Supriya Sule
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Four parties that are part of the opposition bloc I-N-D-I-A won an equal number of seats
  2. BJP was victorious in three constituencies
  3. The BJP won two seats in Tripura and one in Uttarakhand

People have rejected the "dictatorial" government in Delhi (at the Centre), Nationalist Congress Party working president Supriya Sule said on Saturday in connection with the results of bypolls to seven seats across the country.


In results declared on Friday, four parties that are part of the opposition bloc I-N-D-I-A won an equal number of seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party was victorious in three constituencies.


The people have rejected unemployment and inflation, she said.


"The dictatorial government in Delhi has been rejected," Sule asserted.

The BJP won two seats in Tripura and one in Uttarakhand, while the Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party won a seat each in Kerala, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, respectively.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Should housing societies be more cautious with their elevators and sewer lines?
supriya sule nationalist congress party Election result BJP India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK