Can Artificial Intelligence discriminate based on gender?

Representative Image
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has rapidly integrated into various aspects of modern life and offered unprecedented advancements and convenience. However, as AI advances, so are concerns about inherent flaws, including gender bias. This issue is common in AI systems, including language models such as ChatGPT. Understanding and correcting these biases is critical to creating fair, egalitarian AI technologies.