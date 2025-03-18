Breaking News
Mumbai: Can shops, developers be asked to install high-tech CCTVs?

Updated on: 18 March,2025 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sanjeev Shivadekar | sanjeev.shivadekar@mid-day.com

Govt mulling plan; shops could be asked to share cost of installing CCTVs

To have an enhanced and technology-driven security network, the state government will call for a meeting of all departments concerned to see whether commercial establishments and developers can be asked to install hi-tech CCTV cameras based on parameters laid down by the home department.


On Monday, through a calling-attention notice, the issue of CCTV cameras was raised in the Legislative Assembly. Participating in the discussion, Yogesh Sagar, BJP MLA from Charkop constituency, suggested that the government make it mandatory for all shops, commercial establishments and developers to install hi-tech CCTV cameras for better security.


“Shops should be asked to install cameras when they approach BMC for renewal of permissions. Developers too should be given IOD [intimation of disapproval] on the condition of installing cameras. Shops should be asked to share the cost of installing the cameras,” Sagar said. Yogesh Kadam, minister of state for home, replied that civic corporations and developers are governed by the urban development department. “The suggestions are good. But a joint meeting of home, urban development and information technology departments will be needed to see whether it can be implemented,” Kadam added.


Unified policy and SoP

Many legislators cited that cameras are installed by various stakeholders such as local bodies, the police and with MLA funds or DPDC (district planning and development committee). Legislators cited that as various agencies are involved, specifications of cameras keep changing—leading to confusion, and more importantly, there is not enough manpower to monitor collected data.

Replying to the queries, Kadam said, “It is true that a unified policy and SoP [standard operating procedure] for installation is needed and the government will soon try to have the same implemented.”

