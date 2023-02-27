Case against landlord in Thane death

The woman, however, had refused to vacate, the officer from Bazarpeth police station said quoting a complaint filed by a relative.

Representation pic

Nine months after a 75-year-old woman was found dead in her house in Thane district, the police have registered a case of murder and destruction of evidence against her landlord, the latter’s wife and son, a police officer said on Sunday.

The deceased, Waheedabi Noormohammad Shaikh, was a widow and lived alone in Kalyan since 1990. Her landlord had been forcing her to vacate the house as he wanted to develop the property. The woman, however, had refused to vacate, the officer from Bazarpeth police station said quoting a complaint filed by a relative.

The complainant also claimed the victim, who was his aunt, had on several occasions complained about the landlord troubling her, the officer said.

The complainant visited the aunt’s house on May 13, 2022 and she was fine. However, after a few days he received a message that she died in the house on May 16. When he went there, the complainant found bloodstains. Following his request, the police sent the body for postmortem, the officer said.

As the complainant suspected foul play he approached a court which in January, directed the police to register an offence against the landlord and his two family members and initiate a probe.

