Case against man, son for beating dog to death in Ulhasnagar

Police have registered a case against a man and his son for allegedly beating a stray dog to death here in Maharashtra, an official said on May 30.

The man allegedly hit the dog with a stick for littering in a locality in Ulhasnagar township on Thursday night. His son beat up the dog with a stick on Saturday, following which the canine fell unconscious and died, the official said.

Their neighbours had tried to stop them, but in vain. Some locals also made a video of the incident and posted it on social media platforms.

