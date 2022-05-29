Breaking News
Rescue operation halted for crashed aircraft in Nepal due to snow
NCB vigilance probe indicates no extortion bid made to let off Aryan Khan
Maharashtra: Navneet Rana, husband, supporters booked for norm violations during welcome procession, temple event
Punjab: Singer-turned-actor-politician Sidhu Moosewala shot dead in Mansa district
Thane couple, their 2 children on board missing Nepal plane; kin asked to contact embassy: Police
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > CBI plan to make Waze approver in Anil Deshmukh case unfortunate, says Maharashtra Congress

CBI plan to make Waze approver in Anil Deshmukh case unfortunate, says Maharashtra Congress

Updated on: 29 May,2022 05:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Waze is the main accused in the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case, the party's state unit spokesperson Sachin Sawant reminded

CBI plan to make Waze approver in Anil Deshmukh case unfortunate, says Maharashtra Congress

Sachin Waze. File Photo


The Maharashtra Congress on Sunday said the effort of the Central Bureau of Investigation to get dismissed policeman Sachin Waze to turn approver in the Anil Deshmukh corruption case was unfortunate.

Waze is the main accused in the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case, the party's state unit spokesperson Sachin Sawant reminded.




"Is this conduct appropriate for a national investigating agency? The CBI's role in the Anil Deshmukh case has been questionable. The Rs 100 crore bribery allegation against Deshmukh has no evidence," Sawant claimed.


Show full article

mumbai mumbai news Sachin Waze central bureau of investigation congress maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK