CBI verifying if Rhea Chakraborty promotes firm for which she wants to travel abroad: Agency tells Bombay High Court

Updated on: 20 December,2023 01:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed the Bombay High Court on Wednesday that it is in the process of verifying whether actor Rhea Chakraborty is indeed the brand ambassador of a company, a claim she made to justify her need to travel abroad for an event

Representative Pic

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed the Bombay High Court on Wednesday that it is in the process of verifying whether actor Rhea Chakraborty is indeed the brand ambassador of a company, a claim she made to justify her need to travel abroad for an event.


Chakraborty had filed a petition challenging the lookout circular issued against her by the CBI in connection with its ongoing investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.


In her application, Chakraborty sought a temporary suspension of the circular, citing professional commitments that require her to travel to Dubai from December 27 to January 2. She asserted her role as the brand ambassador of a pet food maker, connecting her travel plans with an event for the company.


CBI's advocate, Shreeram Shirsat, informed a division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and SC Chandak that the agency is currently in the process of verifying Chakraborty's claims regarding her association with the company.

Shirsat revealed that, according to the information received by the CBI, Chakraborty is no longer the brand ambassador for Drools Pet Food Private Limited. The agency contends that actor Kiara Advani has taken over the role, and Shirsat requested additional time to confirm this information.

Chakraborty's counsel, Abhinav Chandrachud, urged the court to schedule the matter for hearing on Friday (December 22). However, the bench emphasized that it will not rush the proceedings and that if the CBI requires time for verification, it should be granted. The court suggested that Chakraborty can approach the vacation bench on December 26 if necessary.

The case stems from the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. The initial probe was conducted by the Mumbai police, registering it as an accidental death. Subsequently, Rajput's father filed a complaint with the Bihar police, accusing Rhea Chakraborty and her family of abetting his son's suicide. The case was later transferred to the CBI, which has been actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the actor's death.

The lookout circular, issued in August 2020 against both Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, remains a pivotal aspect of the investigation. While Showik was granted temporary suspension on the circular in September this year, the verification process regarding Rhea's travel request is ongoing.

Both siblings were arrested in 2020 by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with a drugs case related to Rajput, subsequently being granted bail.

