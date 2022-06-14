Breaking News
Central Railway turns scrap-strewn plot into butterfly garden at Wadibunder

Updated on: 14 June,2022 08:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Plants 400 saplings that will start flowering soon attracting insects; authorities also create a herbal garden at CSMT and a Miyawaki forest

Before: Scrap littered the space at Wadibunder rail yard; (right) After: The mess gone, the area now has many saplings


An old dumping ground inside Wadibunder rail yard has now been transformed into a butterfly garden filled with hundreds of flower plants. At the same time, the Central Railway has also created a herb garden at CSMT and a Miyawaki forest at Kurla LTT.

“It is a first of a kind of a project and the concept of a butterfly garden has worked well. Done in coordination with an NGO, ‘Go Shoonya’ old dump site was chosen, cleaned up and developed into this,” a senior railway official said.




“There are 150 species of butterflies found in Mumbai. The butterfly garden is a combination of plants that can host a butterfly through its life cycle and also provide it with nectar from flowers. The butterfly garden with several indigenous and fragrant species of flowering plants is a treat for nature lovers. The garden also has jet watering facilities to provide a vibrant atmosphere,” said the official.


