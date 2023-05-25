Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi spells a threat for parliamentary democracy: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar on Thursday said the Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi spells a threat for parliamentary democracy

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann meet Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Thursday. Credit: AAP Mumbai

Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar on Thursday said the Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi spells a threat for parliamentary democracy.

Talking to reporters after meeting Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Mumbai, Pawar said: “It is our duty to ensure that all non-BJP parties support Arvind Kejriwal. Now is time to fight for the survival of parliamentary democracy," the NCP supremo said.

On the occasion Kejriwal described Pawar as one of the tallest leaders in the country and thanked him for backing AAP's fight against Centre's ordinance.

He said that if all non-BJP parties come together, then the Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi can be defeated in the Rajya Sabha. He said the NCP will support the AAP in Rajya Sabha as no party enjoys majority. The AAP national convener said the ordinance affected the federal structure of the country.

He alleged that if people vote for a non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, then BJP resorts to three methods (to topple that government) - purchase MLAs from the ruling side, show fear of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or promulgate an ordinance to ensure the elected government is not able to function.

Pointing out that the elected governments are not allowed to work by using ordinances, Kejriwal said it is not a matter of politics but that of the country and all parties who love the country should come together.

Kejriwal, who is on a two-day visit to Mumbai, was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during his meeting with Pawar at Y B Chavan Centre in south Mumbai. The top AAP leader on Wednesday met former Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's Bandra residence to seek support over the ordinance issue.