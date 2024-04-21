Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: We’re banking on the Muslim vote, says Prakash Ambedkar
Mumbai: 55 full grown trees along EEH killed ‘by advertisers, builders’
Navi Mumbai: Flamingo found dead after fatal accident on Palm Beach Road
Mumbai: Student arrested for prank call
Maharashtra: Woman and grandson crushed to death by water tanker, driver escapes
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Chandrashekhar Bawankule slams Uddhav Thackeray Hed be top in worthless survey
<< Back to Elections 2024

Chandrashekhar Bawankule slams Uddhav Thackeray: He'd be top in 'worthless' survey

Updated on: 21 April,2024 02:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Chandrasekhar Bawankul slammed Uddhav Thackeray after Thackeray claimed that Devendra Fadnavis had told him that he'd groom Aaditya to be CM one day.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule slams Uddhav Thackeray: He'd be top in 'worthless' survey

Chandrashekhar Bawankule. File Pic

Listen to this article
Chandrashekhar Bawankule slams Uddhav Thackeray: He'd be top in 'worthless' survey
x
00:00

In a sharp retort to Uddhav Thackeray's recent claims, Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule launched a scathing attack on Sunday, implying that if a survey were conducted to identify the most "worthless" individuals in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief would most likely rank first.


Uddhav Thackeray, on Saturday, during a rally in Mumbai's Dharavi claimed that Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had told him that he (Fadnavis) would train Aaditya to become the CM and the latter would move to Delhi. At the time, the parties were allies.


Bawankule's remark came after Thackeray's comments which Devendra Fadnavis previously dismissed; the latter, dismissing Thackeray's charges as unfounded, said Thackeray had "lost his mind", reported PTI. 


According to the report, speaking to the media, Bawankule stated that Thackeray's popularity was declining, as indicated by the low turnout at his rallies. He felt that Thackeray was aware of his declining political influence and would be sidelined during the general elections.

"If you surveyed people asking them about the most worthless people in Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray would top the list. His popularity is on the decline. Nobody is willing to hold his rallies, and people are not turning up," Bawankule said per the PTI report. 

According to the report, he said, "Uddhav Thackeray knew he would have to sit at home after the Lok Sabha Elections 2024."

Bawankule also criticised Aaditya Thackeray, challenging his fitness for leadership positions. He criticised Aaditya's track record, claiming that he had not made major contributions to public welfare initiatives. Furthermore, Bawankule ascribed the success of UBT candidates in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity, not Thackeray's leadership, the PTI report added. 

"How does he deserve to become a chief minister? He doesn't even deserve to be a minister. Has he ever helped anyone get a ration card or an Aadhaar card? Uddhav Thackeray's 18 candidates could win the Lok Sabha elections 2019 because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image and popularity," Bawankule claimed.

Bawankule accused Thackeray of losing political support as a result of his partnership with Sharad Pawar and the Congress, claiming that Aaditya's electoral triumph was solely due to favourable conditions.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you know you can go sailing in Mumbai?
mumbai mumbai news BJP uddhav thackeray devendra fadnavis
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK