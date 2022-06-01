Breaking News
Cheating case: Court grants interim protection from arrest to BJP functionary Mohit Kamboj

Updated on: 01 June,2022 10:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The Mumbai police on Tuesday registered an FIR against Kamboj and some other officials of a company and a bank on charges of cheating and forgery

Cheating case: Court grants interim protection from arrest to BJP functionary Mohit Kamboj

Mohit Kamboj. Pic/Official Facebook account


A court here on Wednesday granted interim protection from arrest till June 7 to former Mumbai BJP youth wing president Mohit Kamboj in a cheating and forgery case registered against him.

The Mumbai police on Tuesday registered an FIR against Kamboj and some other officials of a company and a bank on charges of cheating and forgery.




Fearing arrest in the case, Kamboj approached the sessions court, which granted him interim protection till the next hearing in the case on June 7.


