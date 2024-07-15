Breaking News
Chhagan Bhujbal reaches out to Sharad Pawar

Chhagan Bhujbal reaches out to Sharad Pawar

Updated on: 16 July,2024 06:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Wants the elder leader to solve Maratha quota row, a day after accusatory comments

Chhagan Bhujbal reaches out to Sharad Pawar

Chhagan Bhujbal, NCP (Ajit Pawar) leader; (right) Sharad Pawar, NCP (SP) chief. File pic/Kirti Surve Parade

A day after accusing Sharad Pawar of advising Opposition leaders to skip the CM-organised all-party meeting to discuss the Maratha-OBC quota issue, senior minister Chhagan Bhujbal had an audience with the NCP (SP) president on Monday.

