Chhagan Bhujbal reaches out to Sharad Pawar

Wants the elder leader to solve Maratha quota row, a day after accusatory comments
Chhagan Bhujbal, NCP (Ajit Pawar) leader; (right) Sharad Pawar, NCP (SP) chief. File pic/Kirti Surve Parade
A day after accusing Sharad Pawar of advising Opposition leaders to skip the CM-organised all-party meeting to discuss the Maratha-OBC quota issue, senior minister Chhagan Bhujbal had an audience with the NCP (SP) president on Monday.
