Maharashtra: Sambhajiraje Bhosale pulls out of Rajya Sabha poll race; blames Uddhav for no support from Shiv Sena

He cited his decision as arising out of self-respect and concern for the masses

Sambhajiraje Bhosale. File Pic

Sambhaji Chhatrapati, a descendant of Shivaji Maharaj and prominent Maratha leader, pulled out of the race for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, days after he announced that he would contest the election as an independent candidate.

Speaking to reporters, he claimed that his decision to not contest the election was aimed at preventing "horse-trading", and accused Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray of breaking his promise on providing Shiv Sena's support for his second term in the Upper House of Parliament.

Sambhaji Chhatrapati had announced that he would contest the Rajya Sabha polls as an independent candidate and sought the Sena's help, but the party insisted that he contest as its official candidate, which he did not agree to. His announcement of not contesting the Rajya Sabha election comes a day after Sena candidates Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar filed their nomination papers.

