Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj row: BJP MP Udayanraje Bhosale demands action against Koshyari and Sudhanshu Trivedi

Bhosale, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, participated in a protest march organized by opposition parties in Pune city against recent statements by Koshyari and a few BJP leaders which were perceived as insulting Maharashtra's icons

Udayanraje Bhosale. File Pic

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Rajya Sabha member Udayanraje Bhosale on Tuesday demanded that it take action against Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi as it had done in Nupur Sharma's case.

Bhosale, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, participated in a protest march organized by opposition parties in Pune city against recent statements by Koshyari and a few BJP leaders which were perceived as insulting Maharashtra's icons.

Koshyari stirred up controversy last month when he called Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha empire, an "icon of olden times" at a public function.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi's statement that Shivaji Maharaj had 'apologised' to Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb also evoked angry reactions in Maharashtra.

Also Read: Maharashtra: NCP objects to Koshiyari's offer for clarification over his comments on Chhatrapati Shivaji

The kind of disciplinary action was taken against Nupur Sharma should now be taken against Koshyari and Trivedi. This is the feeling of most people in Maharashtra, Bhosale told reporters in Pune.

Sharma was removed as BJP spokesperson after huge controversy erupted over her remarks about Prophet Mohammad during a TV debate.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever