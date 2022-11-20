×
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks Koshyari must consider quitting as Maharashtra Governor says Ajit Pawar

Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks: Koshyari must consider quitting as Maharashtra Governor, says Ajit Pawar

Updated on: 20 November,2022 04:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

In a statement issued on Sunday, Ajit Pawar said, 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a great role model on how to use power for people's welfare and not self interest. These ideals have inspired Maharashtra and will continue to do so'

Ajit Pawar. File Pic


Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar said that Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari must consider quitting his post if he cannot understand the state's emotions and the legendary warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, reported the PTI.


Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an icon of "olden days" even as he referred to Babasaheb Ambedkar and Union minister Nitin Gadkari while talking about "icons" in the state, drawing flak from political parties including the NCP and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction, as per the PTI.



Koshyari made the remarks after conferring D.Litt degrees on Gadkari, a senior BJP leader, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar at an event held in Maharashtra's Aurangabad.


In a statement issued on Sunday, Ajit Pawar said, "It was time for Koshyari to reconsider his continuing as state governor. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a great role model on how to use power for people's welfare and not self interest. These ideals have inspired Maharashtra and will continue to do so for time immemorial," the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly said, according to the PTI. 

Pawar also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take cognizance of Koshyari's remarks.

(with PTI inputs) 

maharashtra ajit pawar news india shivaji maharaj

