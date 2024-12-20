The Maharashtra government has taken serious note of the attack on a Marathi family in Kalyan, with criminal charges filed and action underway against the culprits. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis vows that no injustice will be allowed against Marathi people

File Pic

The Maharashtra government has swiftly acted upon the recent attack on a Marathi family in a society in Kalyan, taking strong measures to ensure justice and address the growing concerns over such incidents. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, speaking in the Legislative Council, assured that under no circumstances will injustice be allowed to prevail against Marathi people.

The incident, which took place in a Kalyan society, involved Akhilesh Shukla and his wife allegedly insulting a Marathi person during a quarrel. As a result, the Thane Police have registered a case against the accused under various sections. Additionally, Shukla, an employee at the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDTC), has been suspended, with action underway against him.

In response to the matter raised by Legislative Council member Advocate Anil Parab, Chief Minister Fadnavis addressed the house, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding the dignity of Marathi people. "Mumbai belongs to Marathi people, and under no circumstances will we allow any injustice to them," said Fadnavis, reinforcing the state’s commitment to ensuring the rights and respect of the Marathi community.

During the discussion, members of the Legislative Council, including Shashikant Shinde, Arun (Bhai) Jagtap, and Sachin Ahir, participated in expressing their concerns about the incident and supporting the Chief Minister’s stance. Fadnavis further highlighted that Mumbai, as the economic capital of India, attracts people from all parts of the country, contributing to the city’s vibrant culture and economy. Many people from Uttar Pradesh, for instance, speak Marathi fluently and celebrate Marathi festivals, which fosters harmony among different communities. However, he condemned actions that disrupt this social peace.

Addressing the incident further, Fadnavis pointed out that while everyone has the right to choose their own lifestyle and dietary preferences, no one has the right to prevent others from exercising those freedoms. "Such acts of discrimination will not be tolerated, and if such complaints arise, the government will take appropriate action," he said.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need to preserve the diversity of the country and reaffirmed the state’s commitment to protecting regional identity. "We take pride in our Marathi identity, and we will not tolerate any attack on it. Any attempt to undermine it will be met with decisive action," Fadnavis concluded.