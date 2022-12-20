CIDCO’s big push for mass housing in 2023

It plans to build 67,000 flats in Navi Mumbai of which 7,849 units will be reserved for the EWS category
The mass housing project at Ulwe is being constructed by L&T. Pic Courtesy/CIDCO
Come 2023 and CIDCO is all set to make yet another landmark by setting a target to construct nearly 67,000 homes, of which 7,849 flats in a township at Ulwe will be reserved only for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS). The lottery for the EWS township will happen in January.
CIDCO has pioneered mass housing under PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana), handing over, so far, 23,500 affordable homes in phase 1 and has targeted around 1.25 lakh flats for the EWS and Low-Income Group category, in particular.