The voters will be able to travel free of cost on 243 routes on 10 ring routes throughout the day on November 20 in Mumbai City. An assistant has also been provided to the disabled voters

Ten assembly constituencies in Mumbai City district will go to polls on November 20 from 7 am to 6 pm. Accordingly, the Mumbai City District Election Authority has made special arrangements for the convenience of people with disabilities (PwD) and the elderly (85 years and above) to go to the polling station. Mumbai City Collector and Additional District Election Officer Sanjay Yadav has appealed to the voters in these two categories to register their demands on the 'Saksham App' to avail the facilities for voting.

The Office of the Mumbai City Collector and Additional District Election Officer will provide arrangements such as wheelchair, wheelchair van, Divyang Sulabh Bus, eco van, taxi, and stair climbing wheelchair, vehicles and other facilities at the polling stations through assistants and Divyang Mitras.

As some PwD and elderly voters could not register on the Saksham App, the election officials are visiting their homes and registering their demand for the facility, said Yadav.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region comprises the districts of Dharavi, Sion-Koliwada, Wadala, Mahim, Worli, Sewri, Byculla, Malabar Hill, Mumbadevi and Colaba.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will provide Braille-marked Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to the persons with visual impairment to enable them to exercise their franchise. A Braille ballot/voter slip has been distributed in Braille script and a Braille dummy/dummy ballot facility will be provided at every polling station on the day of voting.

A Divyang Mitra has also been appointed as co-ordinator to assist the PwDs. A total of 671 volunteers of the National Service Scheme have been appointed in various colleges of the district to facilitate the PwDs voters of Mumbai City district to vote easily.

The bus service for PwDs will will have special accessibility, and operate on a designated route, especially for assembly constituencies.

In case PwD or the elderly voters have any queries, they can contact on 95941.44999. On requesting the necessary vehicle facility, the authorities will make arrangements.