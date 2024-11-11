WR trying to preserve them; Bombay, Baroda and Central India Railway was first to operate such bogeys in 1860s

The Valsad Fast Passenger train has 11 double-decker coaches

Mumbai’s last remaining non-AC double-decker coaches of the ‘09023-24’ Valsad Fast Passenger train are soon to be phased out as their codal life is over and will be replaced by regular LHB coaches. The Western Railway (WR) is, however, working on a proposal to transform these coaches into ‘restaurants on wheels’.



The WR, earlier known as Bombay, Baroda and Central India Railway (BB&CI), was the first to operate the double- decker coaches in the 1860s to cater to increasing crowds.

“The last non-AC double- decker train of Mumbai is being phased out by December this year as its codal life has expired. We are examining the idea of preserving the coaches as a restaurant on wheels. This will be India’s first such restaurant on wheels in a double- decker coach,” said WR chief public relations officer Vineet Abhishek.

“It will be a fantastic idea. These coaches could also be converted into a ‘museum on wheels’ showcasing the history of the WR and can be placed at any station premises,” said Shubam Padave, a railway enthusiast.

Following the discontinuation of the double-decker coaches, the travellers have demanded a longer train for their accommodation.

Of the total 19 coaches in the Valsad Fast Passenger train, 11 are ICF double-decker coaches, which currently hold a seating capacity of 136 passengers per coach. Counting those who stand near the doors, corridors, and washroom passages, the total number of passengers per coach is estimated up to 250-260.

LHB general coaches, while officially accommodating 100 sitting passengers, offer an additional advantage—upper berths.

Each upper berth can comfortably seat three passengers, and with 20 upper berths per coach, this provides seating for an additional 60 passengers, bringing the total seated capacity to 160.

Considering passengers standing in the corridors and near the doors, it is estimated that an additional 80–90 passengers could stand per LHB general coach. This would bring the total capacity of each coach to approximately 250 passengers, which is almost equivalent to the capacity of the current ICF double-decker coaches.

“To compensate for any potential loss of seating or standing capacity due to the replacement of these 11 double-decker coaches, additional LHB general coaches can be added. By extending the total number of coaches to around 21 or 22, the new LHB Valsad Fast Passenger will comfortably manage the same or even greater passenger capacity, ensuring efficient crowd handling,” said a passenger association member.

“Given the high passenger density, we strongly recommend replacing the ICF double decker coaches with LHB general coaches. An ideal replacement would be an LHB rake consisting of one EOG (generator car), one high-capacity sitting SLR without luggage space, and 20 LHB LS5 general coaches. This composition would likely compensate for the carrying capacity of the current ICF double decker coaches, ensuring that the train can continue to handle the large volume of passengers with ease,” a passenger suggested.