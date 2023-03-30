Breaking News
CM Eknath Shinde appeals for calm after violence in Aurangabad, says situation under control

Updated on: 30 March,2023 10:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Shinde said that the situation is fully under control and the police are doing their work

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. File Photo


Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday appealed for calm after mob violence left at least 12 persons, including 10 policemen, injured in Aurangabad city.


He said the situation was under control in Aurangabad, where a mob of around 500 people hurled stones and petrol-filled bottles when cops tried to restore peace following a clash between two groups near a Ram temple on Wednesday night.



Speaking to reporters at the famous Mumbadevi temple here, Shinde said he has taken updates from the Aurangabad police commissioner as well as the director general of police about the violence.


"The situation there is fully under control and the police are doing their work," Shinde said.

As per available information, a dispute had arisen over a Ram temple in the city in the Marathwada region, around 375km from Mumbai, but currently the entire trouble-torn area was under police control, said the CM.

The Chief Minister appealed to citizens to maintain calm so that law and order is quickly restored in the city. "Today (Thursday) is Ram Navami and the month of Ramzan is also going on. People of all communities and castes have always celebrated festivals together. We expect peace is maintained in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (new name of Aurangabad)," said Shinde.

The violent incident, in which 13 vehicles were also torched by miscreants, occurred in the city's Kiradpura locality that houses the famous Ram temple, officials said.
The police lobbed tear gas shells and fired plastic bullets as well as 'live' rounds to control the mob, the officials said, adding eight police teams have been formed to identify and arrest the perpetrators.

"It started after two groups, each comprising around five persons, clashed near the Ram temple. After some time, one group left the place and the police soon came to the site. After an hour, a mob gathered there, bringing stones and petrol-filled bottles along, which they threw at police personnel," Aurangabad Police Commissioner Nikhil Gupta said.

