CM Eknath Shinde going nowhere, rumours hold no merit: Shiv Sena

Uday Samant during a Press Conference at Balasaheb Bhavan. Pic/Sameer Markande

In response to recent political speculations in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena has clarified that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has no plans to step down. Uday Samant, the Maharashtra Industries Minister and a prominent Shiv Sena leader, dismissed rumors surrounding the entry of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar in the state government.

During a press conference at Balasaheb Bhavan in Mumbai, Samant emphasized that the rumors of Eknath Shinde's resignation were entirely baseless. He further stated that attempts to spread negativity by speculating about events that did not occur are unwarranted. Samant praised Shinde as a capable leader who diligently works for the welfare of Maharashtra. He also highlighted the support extended by Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who dismissed these theories as unfounded.

“Things that did not happen are being thrown open for speculations to spread negativity. Eknath Shinde is an able leader and works from pillar to post all over Maharashtra. Even Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule reiterated that these are theories planted by some people and hold no merit,” Samant said.

Samant further said that the meeting was conducted with all the Shiv Sena leaders—MLAs and MPs—to take stock of the party and what efforts can be taken to strengthen the party on a foundation level and build a stronger core.

“What all needs to be done for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha sessions was discussed in the meeting. All members who follow the ideals and vision of Balasaheb were present in the meeting,” he added.

Uday Samant also refuted the allegations of some MLAs joining Shiv Sena (UBT). “Claiming and happening are two different things. There is no question of returning since we already have an able leadership of Eknath Shinde. On the contrary, six of their MLAs out of 13 are in touch with me and expressed interest. They are just trying to boost the morale of whatever is left of the party,” he said.

Samant added that the Shiv Sena has absolved itself of the ‘khokhe’ and ‘gaddar’ allegations levelled by Shiv Sena UBT, courtesy of the Ajit Pawar rebellion.

“They were attacking on a personal level and spewing venom at us. Why did they suddenly stop now? At least, they should learn from Sharad Pawar who refrained from calling ugly names and maintained decency. The rebellion of Ajit Pawar has put a full stop to those allegations. He aligns with the motto of development and needs his party to also be a part of Modi’s vision, which motivated him to join the Mahayuti,” he said.

Uday Samat also said that some people are trying to create a rift between the alliance. “They will not succeed in breaking us; those trying are misunderstood. The entry of Ajit Pawar has strengthened our Mahayuti. He also praised PM Narendra Modi’s model of development,” he added.

Samant also denied any rumours of Shiv Sena leaders being unhappy after the induction of NCP in the Mahayuti. “None of our ministers are dejected, those are hearsays which are best avoided. We trust Eknath Shinde and his leadership. He will do due justice and ensure nobody is hurt or misunderstood. Jumping the gun on such an issue is not good. Some are just trying to keep their party going at the cost of naming and framing us.”