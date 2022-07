CM Eknath Shinde offers prayers on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi

Shinde took oath as Chief Minister and Fadnavis as Deputy Chief Minister of the new government on June 30 after Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray resigned following a revolt in his party

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at Pandharpur. Pic/CMO Maharashtra official Twitter account

On the occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday, along with his family, offered prayers at Pandharpur Vitthal Rukmini temple.

“Saptnik Maha Puja of Shri Vitthal-Rukmini at the hands of Chief Minister on the occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi,” tweeted CMO in Marathi.

Shinde took oath as Chief Minister and Fadnavis as Deputy Chief Minister of the new government on June 30 after Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray resigned following a revolt in his party.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi and sought the blessings of Bhagwan Vitthal to bless and protect people and the spirit of happiness in society.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, “Greetings on the sacred occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Vitthal remain upon us and further the spirit of happiness in our society. Sharing a snippet from an earlier #MannKiBaat in which we talked about the Warkari tradition and the divinity of Pandharpur.”

(With inputs from ANI)