CM Eknath Shinde orders long-term plan for easing traffic congestion in Mumbai region

To ease traffic congestion in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday asked the administration to initiate long-term planning for a road development project.

CM Eknath Shinde asked the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to take the lead in initiating such a project which will include the construction of by-passes, flyovers, service roads and underpasses, a release said, reported PTI.

District collectors and municipal commissioners within the MMR -- which includes satellite towns in the neighbouring Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts -- should extend cooperation over land acquisition and other issues, the chief minister said.

Traffic on highways, especially that coming from the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) and Ahmedabad, should be regulated, he added.

CM Eknath Shinde told the officials that municipal corporations in the MMR should ensure that roads under their jurisdiction are pothole-free.

The chief minister directed the MMRDA and the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) should appoint special officers to deal with potholes.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government on July 16 gave permission to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority to raise loans up to Rs 60,000 crore for infrastructure projects.

The Maharashtra government will stand guarantor for the loans and stamp duty on the government guarantee has been waived off for an amount of Rs 12,000 crore to be raised in the first phase, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Infrastructure projects, including metro rail works, Thane-Borivali underground route, Thane coastal road, Sewri-Worli Connector, worth Rs 1,74,940 crore are underway in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, it added.

"The MMRDA has been allowed to raise loans up to Rs 60,000 crore for completion of these projects," the CMO statement said quoting a cabinet meeting decision.

