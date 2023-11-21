CM Eknath Shinde assessed BMC's pollution control and cleanliness efforts on Tuesday. Shinde suggested modern pollution control equipment augmentation to civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal.

CM Shinde with BMC Chief Iqbal Singh Chahal/ CMO

Listen to this article CM Eknath Shinde reviews implementation of pollution control measures in Mumbai x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Tuesday morning, assessed the pollution control initiatives and cleanliness endeavours undertaken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) amid the city's rising pollution levels. During the inspection, CM Shinde suggested augmentation of the modern pollution control equipment to BMC Commissioner and administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

The statement added that CM Shinde, on his early morning visit, went to various locations including Kalanagar Junction, Milan Subway, Turner Road, and Joggers Park in the western suburbs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from BMC Chief, CM Shinde was accompanied by Additional civic commissioner Dr Sudhakar Shinde and other concerned officials.

CM Shinde emphasised the government's efforts to curtail escalating pollution levels in the city. He said, "Various measures are being taken by the government to bring under control the amount of pollution that has increased in the city in the past few days. Instructions have been given to use a water fogger, jetting machine, suction machine, smog gun, etc. to reduce the dust on the roads and dust particles in the air during the day. One thousand tankers will be hired to wash the roads. Along with various infrastructure projects of the government, many construction works are going on in Mumbai."

He further stated, "Instructions have been given to ensure that there is no pollution at these work sites. Green cover has been made mandatory for buildings under construction. Transportation of debris in open vehicles is prohibited. The green cover of the city will be increased by increasing the area of urban forest. Water foggers and smog guns have been installed at 40 places in the city to reduce dust particles in the air."

Maintaining cleanliness in tiny lanes, sewers, and coastal regions in addition to major roadways was emphasised by CM Shinde. An inspection of the bifurcation cleaning work at Peder Road in D Division, which covered a variety of sites throughout divisions H East and K East sectors, marked the start of the tour.

At Joggers Park in Bandra West, Chief Minister Shinde spoke with residents, listening to their issues and urging them to get involved in the government's cleanliness campaigns. The Chief Minister promised that ongoing BMC water channel improvements would address concerns raised by the locals, such as the low water pressure in the Khardanda area. Along with acknowledging the ongoing traffic problems at Khar Bhuyari Marg, he also described the BMC's plans to build a railway flyover in order to permanently address this problem.

Chief Minister Shinde also reaffirmed that the government offers sanitation workers in all 46 settlements in Mumbai extensive amenities, and he commended them for their important role in keeping the city clean. He engaged with sanitation workers, shared tea with them, and acknowledged their important job as he wrapped up the inspection.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!