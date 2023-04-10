CM Eknath Shinde to review crop damage caused by unseasonal rain in Maharashtra

CM Shinde would also discuss the remedial measures and the issue of compensation to the farmers after crop damages

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is scheduled to chair a meeting on Monday at the Sahyadri Guest House to discuss the 'agrarian crisis' after unseasonal rains wreaked havoc across the state.

CM Shinde would also discuss the remedial measures and the issue of compensation to the farmers after crop damages.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will not attend the review meeting as he is visiting Nagpur and Amravati.

Unseasonal rains lashed parts of Maharashtra causing heavy damage and deaths.

In Maharashtra's Akola, due to stormy wind and rain, a tree fell on a tin shed of Babaji Maharaj Temple premises killing seven people and injuring 23.

The unseasonal rains affected mango, kokam, cashew crop, onion, wheat, grapes and java plum, as per the information.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule would visit Malegaon, Satana and Devla to review the damages caused by the rains. He will also talk to the farmers about it.

Last month also the farmers suffered losses after unseasonal rain lashed the Nashik district of Maharashtra. Chandori, Saikheda, Odha, Mohadi village, etc. areas of Niphad division of taluka received unseasonal rains along with strong wind yesterday evening.

Crops like wheat, gram, maize, banana, and tomato suffered massive damage according to reports.

The current incident of unseasonal rain is not the first of the season.

In South India, in February this year, farmers in Tamil Nadu's districts of Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladudhurai were affected by crop loss due to the incessant rainfall.

Following this, the DMK-led TN government announced relief funds for the farmers impacted by the loss. CM Stalin notified the government announcement detailing that Rs 20,000 per hectare will be provided if the yield suffered a loss up to 33 per cent or above.

Last month, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also announced that farmers would be given a relief amount of Rs 32,000 per hectare for crop loss of over 50 per cent due to hailstorms and untimely rains in the state.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao recently issued directions to extend financial assistance to farmers for crops damaged due to untimely rains and hailstorms. CM KCR announced Rs 10,000 compensation per acre to be deposited in the farmers' accounts for the damaged crops.

Earlier this month, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also reviewed the situation of unseasonal rains and hailstorms in various areas of the state in the past and gave necessary guidelines. He gave instructions to officials to assess the loss of crops and distribute compensation to the farmers without delay. He also asked the relief commissioner to inform the farmers about the weather forecast and make proper use of the early warning system.

In Punjab, to ensure compensation for crop loss to the farmer, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has asked the MLAs and officers to enhance their field visits for expediting the process of Girdawari and redress the problems of farmers. The farmers have lost their crops due to incessant rain and hailstorm.

