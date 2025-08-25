CM Devendra Fadnavis presented the Viksit Maharashtra 2047 vision document, shaped by 4 lakh citizens, outlining short-, medium- and long-term development goals. To ensure that development in Maharashtra does not come to a halt, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the Viksit Maharashtra 2047 vision document.

To ensure that development in Maharashtra does not come to a halt, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the Viksit Maharashtra 2047 vision document has been prepared with short-, medium- and long-term goals. The Viksit Maharashtra 2047 vision will reflect the aspirations of the common people.

As reported by news agency PTI, CM Devendra Fadnavis said that more than 4 lakh citizens have contributed their ideas for the draft document, and it should serve as a historic reference while formulating future policies, initiatives, and decisions.

The draft of the Viksit Maharashtra 2047 vision document was presented at a meeting chaired by Fadnavis.

While presenting the draft, CM Fadnavis said, "Once the goals are clear, the path to achieving them also opens up. This vision document is creating the roadmap for a developed Maharashtra. Its implementation will not only make Maharashtra the best in the country but also globally competitive," as cited by news agency PTI.

The Chief Minister further added, “The vision document, prepared with short-, medium- and long-term goals, must reflect the aspirations of the common people,” as per news agency PTI.

As per reports from PTI, CM Fadnavis has also asked departments to adopt modern technology, innovative ideas, and global best practices to ensure targets are met.

CM Fadnavis also thanked citizens for their active participation, saying it reflected their commitment to the state's development.

Presentations were made by the departments of agriculture, urban development, home, cultural affairs, public health, medical education, tourism, general administration (services), transport and ports, and public works.

Fadnavis said that the targets set by the departments are achievable, and for this, agencies must act using modern technology and innovative concepts, keeping in mind global trends.

Fadnavis on Thursday also underlined that the government is committed to the social, economic, and overall empowerment of women, adding that discussions during Shakti Samvad will pave the way for strategic decisions on women’s security and empowerment.

Talking about a different issue, CM Fadnavis highlighted that “Gender equality is key to building a developed economy. From ‘Beti Bachao – Beti Padhao’ to ‘Lakhpati Didi’, several schemes are transforming lives. The state is determined to make one crore women economically independent,” as cited by news agency PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)