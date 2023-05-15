Breaking News
CM pledges to name Coastal Road after Sambhaji Maharaj

Updated on: 15 May,2023 05:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Eknath Shinde says 'we will also erect a statue of Sambhaji Maharaj on this road'

The coastal road is expected to ease the northbound traffic in the city when it opens. File pic/Ashish Raje

The ambitious coastal road being constructed in Mumbai city will be named after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on Sunday. He was speaking at an event organised at the Gateway of India here to celebrate the 366th birth anniversary of Sambhaji Maharaj, the eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.


"The coastal road is Mumbai's lifeline and we are going to name it after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. We will also erect a statue of Sambhaji Maharaj on this road," he said.



Also read: Thane-Borivali tube tunnel a step closer to reality


The coastal road being constructed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) proposes to connect the Marine Drive area in south Mumbai to Kandivali, a western suburb, via the existing Bandra Worli Sea Link. It is expected to ease Mumbai's northbound traffic. Earlier, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's family members had requested the government to name the coastal road after her.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Eknath Shinde mumbai mumbai news maharashtra

