Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has reiterated his determination to propel the state's economy to the USD 1 trillion mark, aligning with India's broader goal of reaching a USD 5 trillion economy

Eknath Shinde/ File Photo

Listen to this article CM Shinde affirms ambition for USD 1 trillion Maharashtra economy in synchrony with India’s aspiration x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has reiterated his determination to propel the state's economy to the USD 1 trillion mark, aligning with India's broader goal of reaching a USD 5 trillion economy, stated an ANI report. Shinde shared this vision while inaugurating a series of developmental initiatives in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar which was previously known as Aurangabad.

CM Eknath Shinde was quoted in ANI report as saying, "Our country has become the fifth-largest economy in the world. It is the goal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to achieve a USD 5 trillion economy, and it is our (Maharashtra's) goal to achieve a USD 1 trillion economy."

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, the Indian economy holds the fifth position globally, trailing behind the United States, China, Japan, and Germany. Notably, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office in 2014, India was the 10th largest economy. By 2022, it had advanced to the fifth position, surpassing the United Kingdom.

Shinde also lauded India's recent accomplishments on the international stage, including successfully hosting the G20 summit and achieving a soft landing of the Chandrayaan 3 mission on the Moon's South Pole. "The whole world came for the G20, and the miracle of bringing all these leaders to India was orchestrated by PM Modi. India holds the distinction of being the first country to achieve a soft landing on the Moon's south pole, a feat accomplished by our scientists with inspiration from PM Modi," CM Shinde noted.

India recently played host to the G20 summit in the national capital, welcoming over 40 global leaders and their delegations. At the Leader's Summit, the New Delhi Declaration was adopted with unanimous agreement, signifying a significant achievement in garnering consensus among global powers on divisive issues such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict. One of the most remarkable outcomes of India's presidency of the G20 Summit was the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the Group of 20 (G20), marking a historic milestone in international diplomacy.

CM Shinde on Marathwada

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday announced a development package for Marathwada valuing Rs 45,000 crore. According to an agency report, apart from the announcement for Marathwada, CM Shinde also publicised the revised administrative sanctions for irrigation projects worth Rs 14,000 crore.

With agency inputs