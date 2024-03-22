CM Shinde hits at Sanjay Raut for comparing PM Modi with Aurangzeb, says it is 'insult to nation'

CM Shinde expressed contempt & said despite PM Modi having fulfilled Balasaheb Thakceray's dream of Ram Mandir, he is compared with Aurangzeb.

Eknath Shinde/ File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde slammed the opposition for comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Aurangzeb and said it is an insult to the nation. According to the report, CM Shinde said despite PM Modi having fulfilled Balasaheb's dream of Ram Mandir, he is compared with Aurangzeb.

CM Shinde was quoted in an ANI report as saying, "It's very unfortunate that the PM who has fulfilled Balasaheb's dream of Ram Mandir has been compared with Aurangzeb. It's an insult to the nation, and people will give them a befitting reply in the election. PM Modi has fulfilled Balasaheb Thackeray's dream by revoking Article 370. Yet, they are still comparing PM Modi to the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb."

Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut had likened Modi to Aurangzeb. At a rally in Maharashtra's Sangli, Raut said that Aurangzeb was born in Gujarat and Shivaji in Maharashtra. Additionally, he asserted that PM Modi's birthplace and Dahod, the site of the Mughal emperor's birth, were very close.

CM Shinde's statement came at a press conference in Mumbai's Worli where he addressed the Shiv Sena cadre from across Maharashtra including MLAs, MPs and Ministers. After the Election Commission of India announced dates for Lok Sabha ELections 2024, this was the first party meeting.

The ANI report, quoting its sources, said that CM Shinde has asked his MLAs to work hard for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 as that will determine their progress in the party.

"The upcoming elections will be the real test, effort should be taken by MLAs in their respective constituencies to work hard in these elections, this will determine your progress, and accordingly, you will get a ticket to the State Assembly elections," Shinde said, ANI report stated.

According to the report, Chairperson of the Legislative Council and senior Sena leader Neelam Gorhe told ANI that in the meeting CM Shinde guided party cadre over their conduct for Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

"In today's meeting, CM Shinde has instructed us to follow all the dos and don'ts. Seat-sharing decisions will be taken in the coming days, and senior leaders will announce them. We have to take our work to the people," Gorhe was quoted as saying.

Elections for 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will happen in five phase from April 19 to May 20 and votes will be counted on June 4.

With ANI inputs

