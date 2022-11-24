×
‘CM Shinde must step in to tackle Ghatkopar east-west bridge chaos’

Updated on: 24 November,2022 07:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

In a letter to CM, eastern suburbs locals suggest reconstructing 2 lanes at a time so motorists are not inconvenienced

Railways has decided to reconstruct the Ghatkopar east-west bridge. File pic


Ghatkopar residents have written an email to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, requesting him to intervene in the reconstruction of the Ghatkopar east-west bridge. They have appealed for phase-wise reconstruction of the bridge so that motorists do not have to bear the brunt.
 
This comes as the Railways has decided to reconstruct the bridge, which is one of the important east-west connectors in the eastern suburbs. The nearest alternative for motorists is the Vikhroli Phatak rail overbridge, which is under construction and only 40 per cent of the work is complete so far. mid-day has on November 21 highlighted the issue. 

