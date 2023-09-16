CM Shinde says, 'Will lead efforts to get statue of Swami Ramanand Teerth erected in Delhi'

Swami Ramanand Teerth was not only a freedom fighter but also an esteemed educator and activist. He played a leading role in the movement to liberate Hyderabad from Nizam's rule

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has pledged to take the lead in the endeavour to erect a statue of the revered freedom fighter, Swami Ramanand Teerth, in the heart of New Delhi, stated a report in the news agency PTI. This commitment comes after Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar raised the matter during a special event in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, formerly known as Aurangabad, situated in the Marathwada region.

The occasion was a significant one, as it marked the groundbreaking ceremony for various projects in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Furthermore, the Maharashtra state government convened a special cabinet meeting in the city to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Marathwada Liberation Day, also known as Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din, celebrated annually on September 17. Marathwada was formerly a part of the Nizam-ruled Hyderabad kingdom.

According to the PTI report, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, while addressing the gathering, voiced the importance of erecting a statue of Swami Ramanand Teerth in the national capital. Swami Ramanand Teerth holds an iconic status in the region due to his pivotal role in the struggle for freedom.

Responding to Pawar's impassioned call, CM Shinde expressed his strong commitment to the cause and said that considering the contributions of Swami Ramanand Teerth, it is befitting a statue is erected in his honour. He was quoted in the report as saying, "Considering the remarkable contributions of Swami Ramanand Teerth, it is only fitting that a statue in his honour is installed in New Delhi. I will personally spearhead this effort. We must never forget his immense sacrifice and his invaluable contribution to the freedom struggle of Hyderabad."

Swami Ramanand Teerth was not only a freedom fighter but also an esteemed educator and activist. He played a leading role in the movement to liberate Hyderabad from Nizam's rule, leaving an indelible mark on the annals of history. Additionally, he served as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha between 1952 and 1957, representing Gulbarga, which is now a part of Karnataka.

Rs 45,000 crore development package for Marathwada

Meanwhile, CM Shinde also announced a package of Rs 45,000 crore for the development of the Marathwada region. He also announced revised administrative sanctions for irrigation projects worth Rs 14,000 crore.

"A package of Rs 45,000 crore will be given for the development of Marathwada. Apart from this, revised administrative sanctions will be given to irrigation projects worth 14 thousand crore rupees for the region. This paves the way for bringing eight lakh hectares of land under irrigation," CM Shinde said.

