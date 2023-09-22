CM Shinde, Shiv Sena's female functionaries celebrate passage of Women's Reservation Bill with special aarti

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde joined forces with approximately 100 women functionaries from the Shiv Sena's women's wing in Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Mumbai and performed a special aarti celebrating the passage of Women's Reservation Bill in the Indian Parliament.

Special aarti was performed at CM's official residence Varsha/ Pic/X

The women functionaries used this occasion to express their deep appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their instrumental roles in steering the women's reservation bill through Parliament. The bill, known as the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam,' aims to reserve one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha (House of the People) and state assemblies for women. It achieved unanimous approval in the Rajya Sabha (Council of States), with all 214 Members of Parliament present casting their votes in favour.

The event at Shinde's residence was attended by several prominent figures, including party leader Vikas Repale, party spokesperson Shital Mhatre, and Meenakshi Shinde, the Thane district women's wing coordinator and former mayor.

CM Shinde shared photos and videos from the do and wrote, "Parliament yesterday passed the Women's Dignity Nari Shakti Vandan Bill by a majority. On this occasion, a special aarti was performed on behalf of Shiv Sena Mahila Aghadi to Ganapati Bappa who was seated at Varsha. Women officials of Shiv Sena's women's front participated in this aarti. We offered our gratitude to Ganapati Bappa through the aarti and it was extended to the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Home Minister Amit Shah who made special efforts to make this dream a reality."

"At this time Mrs Vrushali Srikant Shinde, Shiv Sena Spokesperson Mrs Sheetal Mhatre, Thane District Mahila Aghadi Sanghatika Mrs Meenakshi Shinde, former corporator Vikas Repale and the majority of women office bearers from Shiv Sena's Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai divisions were present," CM Shinde further wrote.

The passage of the women's reservation bill represents a pivotal moment in Indian politics, as it endeavours to provide greater representation and participation for women in legislative bodies. The unanimous approval in the Rajya Sabha showcases bipartisan support for this crucial initiative, highlighting the shared vision for gender equality and women's empowerment.