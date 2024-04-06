Breaking News
Vistara to temporarily scale back its network
In a first, private school teachers summoned for election duty
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Lakshadweep to witness triangular fight
Three die in 3 road mishaps in Navi Mumbai and Panvel
Rajasthan: Denied admission, woman delivers baby outside hospital; 3 doctors suspended
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > CM Shindes son Shrikant to contest from Kalyan in Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Devendra Fadnavis
<< Back to Elections 2024

CM Shinde's son Shrikant to contest from Kalyan in Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Devendra Fadnavis

Updated on: 06 April,2024 03:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Fadnavis dismissed any suggestion of discord within the Mahayuti alliance, reaffirming that Shrikant Shinde is their candidate in Kalyan for Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

CM Shinde's son Shrikant to contest from Kalyan in Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis/ File Photo

Listen to this article
CM Shinde's son Shrikant to contest from Kalyan in Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Devendra Fadnavis
x
00:00

Shrikant Shinde, son of chief minister Eknath Shinde and a Shiv Sena MP, will contest from Kalyan in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, said Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, on Saturday.


Fadnavis dismissed any suggestion of discord within the Mahayuti alliance, reaffirming that Shrikant Shinde is the Mahayuti's candidate in Kalyan. Mahayuti is made up of the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra, reported ANI. 



Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Minister Sambhuraj Desai emphasised that Shrikant Shinde's nomination indicates the Mahayuti alliance's unity, the news agency report further stated. 

He remarked, "This shows the unity amongst the people of Mahayuti. BJP and Shiv Sena are brothers, so today Devendra Fadnavis announced Shrikant Shinde from the Kalyan Lok Sabha seat and all the leaders and workers of the BJP will be with Shrikant Shinde. This is the role of our Mahayuti and it is a good thing."

Desai expressed confidence in winning the Lok Sabha elections, saying, "We will bring Modi ji once again with a margin of more than 400 seats. We all are with PM Modi."

Shrikant Shinde, the incumbent MP, will face Shiv Sena's (UBT) two-time corporator Vaishali Darekar in the Kalyan constituency.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Maharashtra are scheduled in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20, with vote counting on June 4. Maharashtra, with 48 Lok Sabha seats, holds significant electoral importance and contributes significantly to national politics.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day while addressing his party workers during an event in Nagpur to mark the 44th foundation day of the BJP, Fadnavis said that the Bharatiya Janata Party was never established to make anyone the prime minister or the chief minister thence never faced vertical split in a barb aimed at Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP). 

The senior leader claimed the saffron party is the only national party in India to not have experienced a split. Additionally, he asked the cadres to work as the soldiers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a developed country.

With PTI inputs

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Do you believe that electronic voting machines are tamper-proof and reliable?
Dr. Shrikant Shinde Eknath Shinde devendra fadnavis Lok Sabha Elections 2024 2024 lok sabha elections
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK