Fadnavis dismissed any suggestion of discord within the Mahayuti alliance, reaffirming that Shrikant Shinde is their candidate in Kalyan for Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Devendra Fadnavis/ File Photo

Listen to this article CM Shinde's son Shrikant to contest from Kalyan in Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Devendra Fadnavis x 00:00

Shrikant Shinde, son of chief minister Eknath Shinde and a Shiv Sena MP, will contest from Kalyan in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, said Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, on Saturday.

Fadnavis dismissed any suggestion of discord within the Mahayuti alliance, reaffirming that Shrikant Shinde is the Mahayuti's candidate in Kalyan. Mahayuti is made up of the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra, reported ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nagpur | Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde will contest from the Kalyan seat in Maharashtra, says Deputy CM & BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. pic.twitter.com/zMccALNKFj — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2024

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Minister Sambhuraj Desai emphasised that Shrikant Shinde's nomination indicates the Mahayuti alliance's unity, the news agency report further stated.

He remarked, "This shows the unity amongst the people of Mahayuti. BJP and Shiv Sena are brothers, so today Devendra Fadnavis announced Shrikant Shinde from the Kalyan Lok Sabha seat and all the leaders and workers of the BJP will be with Shrikant Shinde. This is the role of our Mahayuti and it is a good thing."

Desai expressed confidence in winning the Lok Sabha elections, saying, "We will bring Modi ji once again with a margin of more than 400 seats. We all are with PM Modi."

Shrikant Shinde, the incumbent MP, will face Shiv Sena's (UBT) two-time corporator Vaishali Darekar in the Kalyan constituency.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Maharashtra are scheduled in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20, with vote counting on June 4. Maharashtra, with 48 Lok Sabha seats, holds significant electoral importance and contributes significantly to national politics.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day while addressing his party workers during an event in Nagpur to mark the 44th foundation day of the BJP, Fadnavis said that the Bharatiya Janata Party was never established to make anyone the prime minister or the chief minister thence never faced vertical split in a barb aimed at Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP).

The senior leader claimed the saffron party is the only national party in India to not have experienced a split. Additionally, he asked the cadres to work as the soldiers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a developed country.

With PTI inputs

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!