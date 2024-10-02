Breaking News
Colaba Causeway facelift: BMC unveils standardised hawker stalls to boost tourism

Updated on: 03 October,2024 08:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

First new hawker stall inaugurated at Colaba Causeway as part of beautifying project

Colaba Causeway facelift: BMC unveils standardised hawker stalls to boost tourism

The stall inaugurated on Wednesday

Colaba Causeway facelift: BMC unveils standardised hawker stalls to boost tourism
In a bid to enhance the aesthetics of Colaba Causeway, hawker stalls are to become standardised. A new-look stall was inaugurated on Wednesday by Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar. Former corporator Makarand Narwekar said, “If successful, we may see 187 more stalls soon.”


This is part of the Colaba Causeway beautification initiative. Narwekar said, “The project’s goal is to standardise the appearance of stalls and shop name boards along the Causeway to create a distinctive identity and boost tourism in the area.” “The district collector has already given R2.5 crore for more such hawking stalls,” said Makarand Narwekar.


The first stall was given to Munawar Ali, 51, who had had a readymade clothes stall at Causeway for the past 28 years. The Colaba Causeway Tourism Hawkers Stall Union representatives expressed gratitude for the stall which is 5x3 feet, has enough space to store goods, has wheels and an awning that stretches for the rain. Bella Shah, a Colaba activist said, “This should give the area a neat and uniform appearance.”


