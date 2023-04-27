Collision of vehicles on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, four injured

The incident occurred at Khopoli exit, the mishap was so severe that vehicles piled up on each other

Damaged vehicles following a collision with a truck after its brake failed on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, in Raigad district. Pic/PTI

In a freak accident, 10-12 vehicles collided with each other on Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Thursday afternoon. According to preliminary information, four people have been injured in the mishap who have been shifted to Khopoli Corporation and MGM Hospital.

It is still unclear how the incident took place.

The incident occurred at Khopoli exit, the mishap was so severe that vehicles piled up on each other.

Borghat Police, IRB officials and Highway police rushed to the spot to rescue the injured persons and shift them to hospital.

Watch: Major accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway, four injured

According to Borghat police, 4 injured persons have been removed from the vehicle and taken to Khopoli and MGM hospital.

The accident has halted the traffic movement towards Mumbai for more than 2 hours since afternoon. Cops are investigating exactly how the accident occurred.