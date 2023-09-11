Communal clashes break out in Satara over social media post, 1 killed, 8 injured

The police administration in Satra sensing the tension simmering between the communities had acted swiftly and suspended internet services as a precautionary measure.

One person was killed and nearly eight others sustained injuries after members of two communities clashed at a village in Maharashtra's Satara, stated a PTI report. Reportedly, The clash broke out following an "objectionable" post on social media, the police told PTI on Monday.

In the incident, that took place at Puseswali village in Khatao tehsil, on the night of September 10, some of the houses were also damaged, a senior district administration official said. Moreover, the police administration, sensing the tension simmering between the communities had acted swiftly, and suspended internet services as a precautionary measure.

The police, according to the PTI report, had detained some persons. The senior police official from Satara told the media that one person was killed and seven to eight were injured in the incident. Another officer added that objectionable posts from some youth had sparked the tension which in turn led to communal clashes.

"An objectionable post by some youth from a community triggered tension between two communities, leading to communal clashes and disturbance in law and order," another police official told PTI.

The police promptly responded and the situation is under control, the police personnel added. He further said, "As a precautionary measure, we have suspended Internet services in the district and we urge the public not to fall prey to any rumours," the official said. He added, "Security has been stepped in the area and some individuals have been detained."

Akola violence leaves one dead, and many injured

Earlier this year, a similar communally charged clash broke out in Maharashtra's Akola over a social media post. The clash claimed the lives of one and left eight, including two policemen, injured. The clash had broken out over a religious post and was followed by stone pelting by both communities and large-scale vandalism. According to the reports, the unruly mob also set on fire two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

The police had detained over 100 persons at the time and also suspended internet connection in the area to prevent the violence from flaring. The police and administration had also brought in curfews which were relaxed nearly two days after the violence first broke out.