Commuters stranded as glitch halts Metro line

The newly opened Mumbai Metro Line 3 operations faced a problem on Saturday with commuters complaining that they were stranded in the train for nearly an hour with no response from the Metro team. As per a viral video, commuters tried to bang the door of the Metro train pilot who came out briefly and assured that the train would start again.

A desperate commuter tagged the Mumbai police complaining who responded stating that they had alerted the local police station. But there was no response from the Aqua Line Mumbai Metro team.

“We are stuck in the Metro Line 3 from the last one hour between Marol and T1 station. Babies are crying in the train and the staff is not giving proper response. We have senior citizens with us and need help,” a commuter complained on social media with videos and photos of the incident.

The Mumbai police responded in ten minutes stating that they had informed the Sahar police station. The staff of Blue Line 1 Metro also informed the commuter that they had alerted the Aqua Line 3 staff, but there was no response on social media.

Panicked commuters said they should have a standard operating procedure and put up guidelines inside and outside the train prominently of what to do in such circumstances.

Aqua Metro Line 3 officials stated that there had been a snag and a train had been stranded for 20 minutes with Aqua Metro team responding promptly.

“A technical glitch on Saturday, November 9 halted a train between Sahar Road and CSMIA-T1 metro station for 20 minutes. The glitch was identified and rectified promptly by our team. The passengers were provided with an alternative train to continue their journey further. Normal metro services resumed thereafter,” a media statement from the Line 3 Aqua team stated.