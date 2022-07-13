Complaint filed against businessman over comment on Amruta Fadnavis in WhatsApp post

But no First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in the case, said an official of Rajapur police station on Wednesday

File Photo

Police in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district have recorded the statement of a man after he was accused of making an objectionable comment about deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta on a WhatsApp group.

But no First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in the case, said an official of Rajapur police station on Wednesday.

Inspector Janardan Parabkar said that Anilkumar Karangutkar, a local BJP worker, had filed a complaint against businessman Ashfaque Mapar two days ago.

"We summoned Mapar and recorded his statement. We have not registered any FIR in the case as investigation is underway," the official said.

Mapar had allegedly shared a post on WhatsApp three days ago, taking a jibe at Amruta Fadnavis.

The post referred to her TV interview where she purportedly spoke about her husband meeting rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde late at night for secret parleys before Shinde toppled the Uddhav Thackeray government and became chief minister.

