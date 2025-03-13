Congress has accused BJP of trying to "Talibanize" Maharashtra, claiming that Minister Nitesh Rane is making divisive remarks to stir communal tensions

The Maharashtra Congress has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to "Talibanize" the state, claiming that the party is using Minister Nitesh Rane to deliver provocative and divisive statements in line with their political agenda, according to ANI.

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Harshvardhan Sapkal made these allegations while addressing the media on Wednesday. He accused Rane, the state’s Minister of Fisheries and Port Development, of deliberately inciting communal tensions through inflammatory remarks. "The BJP’s sinister plot to Talibanize Maharashtra must be recognised by the people. Nitesh Rane is being used as a front to execute this agenda," Sapkal stated, as per ANI.

Sapkal criticised Rane for his recent comments regarding the sale and consumption of meat. "This minister is openly dictating from whom people should or should not buy meat. Who gave him the authority to decide what someone should eat or from whom they should purchase? Whether it is Halal, Jhatka, or anything else, that decision lies with the people, not with the minister," Sapkal said, according to ANI.

The Congress' attack comes in response to the Maharashtra government's introduction of Malhar certification for meat, which aims to align meat consumption with "Hindu ideology." Rane has called it a "good alternative to mutton" for Hindus, alleging that people were previously "forced to use Halal meat," ANI reports.

Sapkal went on to accuse Rane of lacking historical knowledge and spreading misinformation. "Rane’s claim that Shivaji Maharaj's army did not have a single Muslim soldier is blatantly false. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's army included key Muslim figures such as Sarnobat Noor Khan Beg, artillery chief Ibrahim Khan, bodyguard Ibrahim Siddhi, and legal advisor Qazi Haider," Sapkal said.

He further mentioned that when Shivaji Maharaj was imprisoned in Agra, his Muslim servant Madari Mehter, along with Hiroji Farjad, played a key role in his escape. "Numerous Muslim soldiers served in Shivaji Maharaj's army. Rane’s statements reflect his ignorance and attempt to distort history," Sapkal added, according to ANI.

Sapkal also alleged that Rane’s supporters had assaulted a young man named Sheikh Ashraf in Kankavli, forcing him to chant "Jai Shri Ram." "Despite the court's directive for action, no steps have been taken. Rane continues to make openly communal statements, attempting to incite riots. Yet, there has been no action against him. Are the Chief Minister, Home Minister, and police department asleep?" Sapkal questioned.

The Congress leader accused Rane of exploiting his proximity to power, citing Rane’s alleged remark: "My boss is at Sagar Bungalow, and no one can touch me." Sapkal claimed Rane's sole objective was to spread hatred and divide society, according to ANI.

Following the controversy, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar urged all political parties to maintain communal harmony. "Some people make statements that Maharashtra cannot tolerate. Be it the opposition or the ruling party, Maharashtra cannot afford this. All the dignitaries who led Maharashtra tried to maintain communal harmony. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj did not discriminate between castes or communities while establishing Hindavi Swarajya," Pawar said, ANI reports.

Pawar also highlighted the patriotism and contribution of Maharashtra’s Muslim community, noting their historical role alongside Hindu leaders in the state’s fight for independence and unity. "Shivaji Maharaj took everyone along and established Hindavi Swarajya. The new generation should always remember that. Members from both sides should ensure that no statement causes law and order problems," Pawar added, according to ANI.

Sapkal has demanded that the Chief Minister clarify whether he supports Rane’s actions and, if not, take immediate action by expelling him from the cabinet. The Congress has maintained that Rane’s remarks are part of a larger attempt by the BJP to divide the state along communal lines.

(With inputs from ANI)