'Congress' friendly fight will benefit BJP,' retorts Sanjay Raut on Naseem Khan's statement

Congress leader Naseem Khan after Sena (UBT)'s candidate announcement said the state unit to propose "friendly fights" for six seats in Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Sanjay Raut/ Screengrab

Maharashtra Congress leader Naseem Khan voiced dissatisfaction with the Shiv Sena's (UBT) unilateral announcement of candidates for various Lok Sabha seats claimed by the Congress. Khan added that this decision had outraged party activists, prompting the state unit to propose "friendly fights" for six seats in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Responding to Khan's idea, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, per the PTI report, indicated that internal conflicts could benefit the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Raut questioned the idea of "friendly fights," meaning that Congress should prioritise alliance unity. "Congress is a mature party and I don't think it will allow friendly fights to help the BJP," said Raut.

Raut said sarcastically that if friendly fights were to take place, they should include all 48 seats in Maharashtra, as well as other states such as Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. He emphasised that additional conversations about seat assignments were unnecessary, the PTI report further stated.

Fissures in Maha Vikas Aghadi widened when Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday took to X (formerly Twitter) and announced candidates for 17 seats. Following their announcement, several Congress leaders hit out and NCP (SP) Sharad Pawar also expressed his disappointment with the development.

Sena UBT had announced candidates for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Thane, Parbhani, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Shirdi, South Mumbai, North West Mumbai, North East Mumbai, Sangli, Hingoli, Dharshiv, Nasik and Maval seats.

Khan identified Sangli, Mumbai South-Central, and Mumbai North-West as disputed constituencies, reported PTI.

Speaking on Friday, Naseem Khan said, "We met today and decided to communicate to the central leadership that we will have friendly fights on six seats, namely Sangli, Mumbai South-Central and Mumbai North-West. The manner in which Shiv Sena (UBT) announced candidates for seats claimed by Congress has angered our party workers."

Khan had earlier told ANI, "It's saddening when our coalition partner announces candidates on the seats that are traditional seats of Congress but we will avoid such thing to save the nation which is a bigger cause. We have already conveyed the view of Maharashtra Congress workers and leaders to the central leadership about the friendly fight on 5-6 seats."