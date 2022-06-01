Breaking News
Mumbai: 43-year-old motorist run over by taxi on Sea Link while trying to save kite
KK passes away: A look back at the musical journey of Bollywood's most versatile singer
As app probe widens, cops seek budget
Covid-19: Mumbai logs 500+ cases for first time since February 6
Mumbai: Woman abandons newborn in toilet of a five-star hotel
BMC tells hospitals to clear scrap, fix CCTVs before the rains come
Focus also on students’ mental and physical well-being: UGC
50:50 weightage to CET, Class 12 marks for admissions to professional courses from 2023-24: Maharashtra minister Uday Samant
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Congress general secretary Ashish Deshmukh quits over ‘imported’ Rajya Sabha candidate

Congress general secretary Ashish Deshmukh quits over ‘imported’ Rajya Sabha candidate

Updated on: 01 June,2022 07:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

Top

Deshmukh tells party president that an outsider will not help party grow in the state

Congress general secretary Ashish Deshmukh quits over ‘imported’ Rajya Sabha candidate

Ashish Deshmukh, general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee


The Congress’s import of a Rajya Sabha candidate from Uttar Pradesh has upset party workers in Maharashtra. The party’s state General Secretary Ashish Deshmukh quit from the post on Tuesday, telling the Congress president that the outsider will not help the party grow in the state.

“Due to the imposition of Imran Pratapgarhi (from UP) in Maharashtra for Rajya Sabha, I am resigning from the post of general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee. Imposing an outside candidate will not benefit the party in terms of growth. This is an injustice done to the general Congress workers in Maharashtra,” Deshmukh stated in his resignation letter which was shared with mediapersons on Tuesday. He said he would continue to work with the Congress party as a loyal worker and fulfil the commitments.




After working in the Congress, Deshmukh had defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2014 but quit his Assembly seat and returned to Congress before the 2019 elections in which he contested unsuccessfully against the then CM Devendra Fadnavis.


Show full article

congress Rajya Sabha uttar pradesh Lok Sabha mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK