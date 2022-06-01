Congress general secretary Ashish Deshmukh quits over ‘imported’ Rajya Sabha candidate

Deshmukh tells party president that an outsider will not help party grow in the state

Ashish Deshmukh, general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee

The Congress’s import of a Rajya Sabha candidate from Uttar Pradesh has upset party workers in Maharashtra. The party’s state General Secretary Ashish Deshmukh quit from the post on Tuesday, telling the Congress president that the outsider will not help the party grow in the state.

“Due to the imposition of Imran Pratapgarhi (from UP) in Maharashtra for Rajya Sabha, I am resigning from the post of general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee. Imposing an outside candidate will not benefit the party in terms of growth. This is an injustice done to the general Congress workers in Maharashtra,” Deshmukh stated in his resignation letter which was shared with mediapersons on Tuesday. He said he would continue to work with the Congress party as a loyal worker and fulfil the commitments.

After working in the Congress, Deshmukh had defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2014 but quit his Assembly seat and returned to Congress before the 2019 elections in which he contested unsuccessfully against the then CM Devendra Fadnavis.

