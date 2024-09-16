Raviprakash Jadhav, the head of the Maharashtra Congress legal cell, said that Shinde and Fadnavis made false remarks about the Karnataka police snatching a Ganesh idol in an attempt to create communal conflict

CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis/ File Photo

A Maharashtra Congress politician has filed a complaint with the Mumbai police, seeking action against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for allegedly making derogatory remarks over an incident in Karnataka.

Raviprakash Jadhav, the head of the Maharashtra Congress legal cell, filed the complaint with the Colaba police station. He said that Shinde and Fadnavis made false remarks about the Karnataka police snatching a Ganesh idol in an attempt to create communal conflict, reported PTI.

According to the report, Jadhav explained that Bengaluru police had confiscated the idol during a Vishva Hindu Parishad rally on September 13 to prevent it from being damaged. Following the proper rites, the idol was immersed. Fact-checking organisations have previously explained the matter, he said.

However, Jadhav accused Shinde of making a false claim that Karnataka police had halted the holiday celebrations. Fadnavis allegedly circulated similar falsehoods on social media, and BJP MLA Nitesh Rane also posted incorrect information, possibly for political advantage ahead of the 2024 state elections. Jadhav urged the police to take strong action against them, the report added.

In his complaint, as per the PTI report, Jadhav said, "The police later immersed the idol after completing all the rituals and many fact-checking organisations have revealed this."

Jadhav, reportedly in his complaint stated, "However, for political benefits, Shinde falsely claimed Karnataka police stopped the festival celebration and seized the Ganesh idol. Fadnavis also shared similar misinformation from his X account."

The Congress functionary's complaint further read, "BJP MLA Nitesh Rane also spread false information and tried to stoke communal tension. Spreading of such fake news could be done for political benefits ahead of state elections. Police should take serious note and take action against them."

CM Shinde says Oppn silent on anti-Ganesh activities over Karnataka incident

CM Shinde, referring to the incident wherein police in Karnataka put a Ganesh idol in a police van, stated, "The opposition parties politicised the collapse of Shivaji Maharaj’s statue (in Sindhudurg). But they have remained silent about the Karnataka police’s action which insulted the people’s faith. The Congress government there is trying to shut down Ganesh festival celebrations."

He added, "The government not only insulted the faith but put a Ganesh idol in a police van. The opposition did not speak a single word."